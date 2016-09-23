Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 * Suspected fire in Samsung note two phone in Indian passenger aircraft - DGCA spokesperson
* No damage caused to airline or passengers after suspected fire - DGCA spokesperson
* DGCA to send advisory to all airlines to advise passengers to carry Samsung note phones in switched off mode or avoid carrying them - DGCA spokesperson (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)