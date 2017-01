Sept 23 Mologen AG :

* Resolves capital increase

* Share capital to be increased from 22,631,501 euros by up to 11,315,750 euros ($12.69 million) to up to 33,947,251 euros by issuing of up to 11,315,750 new shares

* Subscription price of 1.20 euros per new share ($1 = 0.8917 euros)