Sept 23 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:

* Tsogo Sun to acquire control of Hospitality - clean out dividend and finalisation announcement

* Declared dividend for period from 1 July to 31 Aug, payable to holders of a ordinary shares only, of 9.28911 cents (gross) per A share

* No clean out dividend is payable to holders of B shares

* Issued share capital at declaration of clean out dividend comprises 144 285 503 A shares, 144 285 503 B shares of no par value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)