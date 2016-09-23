Sept 23 MSC Group AB :

* Rights issue subscribed to 134 percent

* Rights issue generates proceeds of 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.57 million) before issue costs

* In addition, may receive additional proceeds of up to about 29 million crowns if all warrants of series 2016/2017 are exercised

* Says has also set-off claims of about 14.7 million crowns via set-off issue