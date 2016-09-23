Sept 23 Office Depot Inc
* Until deal closing date, company has agreed to operate OD
European business in ordinary course - SEC filing
* Co's foreign holdings' aggregate liability for
warranty,indemnity claims under SPA limited to EUR10 million
related to OD European business
* If option is not exercised by co, a EUR5 million fee will
be payable by Office Depot foreign holdings to purchaser
* Received an irrevocable offer from Aurelius RHO invest DS
GMBH, a subsidiary of Aurelius Group to acquire co's European
business
* Purchaser has provided offer to Office Depot Foreign
Holdings LP, LLC and Office Depot Foreign Holdings GP, LLC,
units of co
* Transaction is structured as an equity sale, nominal ,
with the purchaser acquiring the od European business with its
assets, liabilities
* Company will retain responsibility for UK defined benefit
pension plan
