Sept 23 Spar Group Inc
* Under JV agreement, Spar BSMT has 5 directors, 3 are
nominated by SGRP Holdings, one is nominated by JKC, 1 is
nominated by EILLC- SEC filing
* Spar group announces establishment and acquisition of
merchandising services businesses in Brazil
* Acquired new momentum in-store companies will be
consolidated subsidiaries of Spar
* Acquired new momentum in-store companies are expected to
add more than 20 pct to Spar's annual revenue
