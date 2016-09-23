Sept 23 Bank of America Corp :
* Effective as of Q3, changing accounting method under FASB
Accounting Standards Codification 310-20, Nonrefundable fees,
other costs
* Changing its accounting method related to certain debt
securities carried at fair value and held-to-maturity - SEC
filing
* Under new accounting method, corporation will amortize
premiums and accrete discounts over lives of debt securities
* "corporation believes change in accounting method will
reduce volatility of its reported net interest income"
* To adjust unamortized premiums,unaccreted discounts based
upon actual principal prepayments after amortizing
premiums,accrete discounts
Source text bit.ly/2cqudT8
