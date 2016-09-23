UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Hao Tian Development Group Ltd "
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an independent third party
* HTM has agreed to sell 1.74 bln shares in China Innovative Finance Group held by HTM at consideration of HK$0.297 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources