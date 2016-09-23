UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 23 Crius Energy Trust
* Crius Energy to expand solar energy business with proposed purchase of assets from Verengo
* Deal price consisting of $2.25 million cash contribution from Crius Energy, $2.55 million cash, interests from members of Newco
* Acquisition is expected to contribute positive EBITDA in fiscal year 2017
* Deal for purchase price of $11.9 million
* By end of fiscal year 2017, Newco will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of trust through exchange transactions with three non-controlling members of Newco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: