Sept 23 RBA Holdings Ltd :
* Housing Impact Fund South Africa Trust (HIFSA) has advised
BRP that it is not willing to consider any plan that will not
include a mechanism where it is able to obtain full control of
RBA Group
* HIFSA also requested that delisting of RBA from JSE be
explored
* Creditors have provided an extension for publication of
business rescue plans for respective companies in business
rescue to Nov.30 2016
* Interim financial results are being reviewed by external
auditors and co intends to publish within next couple of months
