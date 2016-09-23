Sept 23 Dx.Com Holdings Ltd :

* Dx.Com Holdings-...More Resignation Of Directors And Change Of Officers And Committee Members

* Huang Shaokang resigned as an Executive Director, Chairman of board

* Hung Kenneth was appointed as Chairman of board, an authorised representative and compliance officer of company

* Chow Siu Kwong resigned as an Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer of company