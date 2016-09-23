UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Dx.Com Holdings Ltd :
* Dx.Com Holdings-...More Resignation Of Directors And Change Of Officers And Committee Members
* Huang Shaokang resigned as an Executive Director, Chairman of board
* Hung Kenneth was appointed as Chairman of board, an authorised representative and compliance officer of company
* Chow Siu Kwong resigned as an Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources