Sept 23 Starland Holdings Limited :
* Pdf 1: Starland Holdings Limited (Proposed Disposal Of
Entire Issued Share Capital Of Starland Axis And Starland
Commercial Trading)
* Aggregate sale consideration for sale of sale equity
interest will be an amount in cash equal to sum of RMB179.4
million
* Will recognise net profit of about RMB169.6 million from
proposed disposal
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement ("spa") with
Grp Limited
* Deal for proposed disposal of entire issued and paid up
share capital of co's units, Starland Axis Pte. and Starland
Commercial Trading Pte.
