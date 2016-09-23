Sept 23 Moody's Ratings
* Moody's releases analysis of presidential candidates'
policy proposals
* Hillary clinton's proposal could increase number of
international students in stem programs
* trump's proposal to repeal aca would be credit negative
for not-for-profit hospitals over the short term
* Donald trump's plan to convert medicaid into a block grant
would negatively affect all states because shared funding would
be limited
* trump's proposal to disincentivize companies hiring h-1b
immigrant workers would likely adversely affect international
student enrollment at us universities
* Hillary clinton's proposal to lower medicare eligibility
age would be credit positive for all states
* Hillary clinton's intention of defending and further
expanding the affordable care act would be credit positive for
not-for-profit hospitals