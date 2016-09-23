Sept 23 CI Investments
* CI Investments Inc says proposal to merge six funds into
other funds with substantially similar mandates
* CI Investments Inc says proposing mergers to reduce
duplication and to help streamline and simplify its fund lineup
* CI Investments Inc says costs and expenses associated with
mergers are being borne by CI, not funds
* CI Global Fund to be renamed Signature Global Equity Fund
effective on or about December 5, 2016
* CI Global Corporate Class will be renamed Signature Global
Equity Corporate Class effective on or about December 5, 2016
