Sept 23 Realdolmen NV :

* Decided to distribute a dividend as follows: a gross dividend of 0.68 euro per share, i.e. Net 0.49 euro per share after withholding tax

* Payment will take place as from September 27, 2016 and Euroclear will act as a payment institution