Sept 23 Nikkei:

* Hiday Hidaka is expected to report a 4% gain in parent-only operating profit to around 2.5 billion yen for the March-August half - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka is not expected to alter guidance for year ending February 2017, which forecasts 8% operating profit growth to 4.6 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cXwaJ0)