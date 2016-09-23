UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Nikkei:
* Hiday Hidaka is expected to report a 4% gain in parent-only operating profit to around 2.5 billion yen for the March-August half - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka is not expected to alter guidance for year ending February 2017, which forecasts 8% operating profit growth to 4.6 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cXwaJ0)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources