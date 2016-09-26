Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 26 Marketing Group Plc :
* Acquires TDA Group in USA and Addiction Advertising in Singapore
* Two companies were incorporated through special purpose holding company Rinnik Group
* Transaction was completed at strike price of 4.22 euros per share (based on 10-day volume weighted average price) which requires creation of 2,962,085 new ordinary shares
* Acquired businesses will retain their own brands
* Sees group total EBITDA forecast to increase to about 12.5 million euros ($14.01 million) in 2016
* Sees group EBITDA per share forecast to increase to 36.52 cents in 2016
* TDA Group LLC is Silicon Valley-based B2B marketing and advertising agency for US high-tech industry
* Addiction Advertising Pte. Ltd. is Singapore-based advertising agency serving public and private sector clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
