Sept 23 On Semiconductor Corp
* Approved implementation of cost-reduction plan, first step
of which is to eliminate approximately 130 positions from its
workforce
* Says company expects that annualized effect of expense
reductions will be approximately $25 million
* Substantially all of restructuring charge will be recorded
in company's fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2016
* Restructuring is expected to result in a charge of
approximately $21 million to $24 million
* Continues to evaluate remaining positions for redundancies
and may incur material charges in future
* Substantially all of restructuring charge will primarily
be paid in cash over last two quarters of fiscal year 2016
