* On August 31, 2016, Danone voluntarily withdrew its
Hart-Scott-Rodino act notification to provide DOJ with
additional time for review - SEC Filing
* On Sept 2, Danone refiled its notification, such that
waiting period is currently scheduled to expire at 11:59 pm on
Oct 3
* WhiteWave anticipates that DOJ will issue a request for
additional information
* Understands that Danone expects to obtain a clearance
decision for deal by end of November
* Understands that Danone anticipates making required
notification under eu merger regulation by early October
* WhiteWave and Danone have been working with DOJ and
European commission and continue to target closing transaction
by end of 2016
