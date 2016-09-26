Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 Tee International Ltd :
* Aggregate consideration for purchase of all sale shares is s$11.5 million
* Co had on 23 september 2016 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with ley choon constructions and engineering
* Company has agreed to buy 8.7 million fully paid ordinary shares in share capital of ley choon development pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)