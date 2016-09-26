Sept 26 Turk Telekomunikasyon AS :

* Board of directors decided to appoint Boulos H.B. Doany as CEO-general manager effective as of September 26, 2016

* In the preceding 12 years, Doany was with the Saudi Oger Group, having served as founding CEO of Oger Telecom and CEO of Türk Telekom for 5 years

