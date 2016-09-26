Sept 26 Simcorp A/S :

* Said on Saturday updated its 2016 expectations for revenue growth measured in local currencies to be between 5% and 10% (previously between 3% and 8%)

* Updates its 2016 expectations for growth in adjusted non-GAAP revenue measured in local currencies to be between 10% and 15% (previously between 8% and 15%)

* Updates 2016 EBIT margin expectation measured in local currencies - now seen at between 22% and 24% (previously between 21% and 24%)

* The 2016 expectation for adjusted non-GAAP EBIT margin measured in local currencies is maintained between 24% and 28% Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)