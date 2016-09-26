Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 East Capital Explorer :
* Arbitration panel's partial award regarding the sale of Starman
* Polaris, minority shareholder in Starman, has not waived its pre-emption right, thereby enabling Polaris to acquire East Capital Explorer's 63% interest in Starman Group
* Closing of sale of Starman is thereby expected to be further delayed
* The transaction was originally expected to be completed in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)