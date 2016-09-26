Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 26 Addnode Group AB (publ) :
* Unit Ida Infront has via Pulsen AB received order to deliver e-archive product to Riksantikvarieämbetet (Swedish National Heritage Board)
* 3-year agreement has value of about 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($175,637.86) Source text: bit.ly/2dc4puQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5403 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)