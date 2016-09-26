Sept 26 Coloplast A/S
* Says Coloplast introduces new silicone wound dressings as
part of growth ambition.
* Says by launching a new series of silicone dressings that
conform to the natural contours of the body, Coloplast takes
another step towards the goal of doubling the size of its Wound
Care business by the 2020/21 financial year.
* "We're confident that our new wound dressings, developed
by healthcare professionals and shaped by users, will strengthen
our position in the global wound care market, because we now
have a complete product offering for many different wound
types," says SVP of Coloplast's Wound Care business, Nicolai
Buhl.
* Says Coloplast's Wound Care business currently has a
global market share of 5-10 percent.
* Says the company's ambition is to grow to 10-15 percent by
the 2020/21 financial year.
