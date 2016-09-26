Sept 26 Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd :

* On 26 sept 2016, Mianyang Xinchen as borrower and company as guarantor entered into a facility letter with lender

* Facility will be used to finance capital expenditure and working capital of Mianyang Xinchen

* Deal for a term loan facility of US$28.5 million