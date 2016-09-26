UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 26 Dickson Concept International
* New agreement regarding renewal of licensing of a sales corner in pp harvey nichols store by group to pwcl
* Dickson Concept-continuing Connected Transaction
* New licence agreement was entered into between HNHKL, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary company of company, as grantor and PWCL as licensee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources