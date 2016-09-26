BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing
Sept 26 Crystal Amber Fund Limited:
* Crystal Amber - discloses 4.11 pct stake in Northgate, previously; disclosed 3 pct on July 4
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING