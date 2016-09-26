BRIEF-Siam sport syndicate pcl updates on disposition shares of I-Sport Company Limited
Sept 26 Siam Sport Syndicate Pcl
* Approved the disposition of ordinary 1.5 million shares of i-sport company limited for 60 million baht to 2 buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
