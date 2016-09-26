Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 SolGold Plc :
* Says to raise a total of $33 mln at 16 cents per share
* Maxit and its clients to subscribe for up to 63.4 million new shares at 16 cents per share for up to $10.1 million representing 4.43 pct of issued share capital of SolGold
* Funds raised will be used principally to advance Cascabel project and cover administrative and general expenses of SolGold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)