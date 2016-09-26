BRIEF-Creative China Holdings enters sale and purchase agreement
Sept 26 Creative China Holdings Ltd :
* Creative China-discloseable Transaction: Acquisition Of 51% Interest In Capital Land Digital Entertainment Co., Limited Involving Issue Of Consideration Shares Under General Mandate
* Company and vendors entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Co has agreed to designate a subsidiary of company to acquire and vendor has conditionally agreed to sell 51% of interest of target co
* Deal at maximum consideration of rmb122.4 million
* Capital injection to target company is rmb24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
