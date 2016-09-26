Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 Bank Of India Ltd
* Shareholding of Bank of India will be 30% down from 48%
* Upon change in law, Bank of India has sold its 18% stake in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD) To Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Limited (DILIC).
* Shareholding of DILIC will be 44% up from 26% upon completion of the transaction Source text: [Bank of India has informed BSE that upon change in law, Bank of India has sold its 18% stake in Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD) to Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited (DILIC). Hence, the Shareholding of DILIC will be 44% up from 26% upon completion of the transaction after receiving necessary statutory/regulatory approvals. Shareholding of Bank of india will be 30% down from 48%. Union Bank of India continue to hold 26%. Further, the abovesaid transaction has been completed on September 26, 2016]
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)