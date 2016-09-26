Sept 26 Obalon Therapeutics Inc:

* Sees Ipo Of 5.0 Mln Shares Of Common Stock To Be Priced Between $14.00 And $16.00 Per Share-Sec filing

* Intends to use about $33.0 million - $40.0 million of IPO net proceeds for commercialization of Obalon balloon system

* Intends to use about $13.0 million - $15.0 million of IPO net proceeds for continued research and development efforts Source text bit.ly/2cxJUwD