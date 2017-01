Sept 26 Vical

* Vical announces initiation of a phase 2 trial of its HSV 2 therapeutic DNA vaccine for genital herpes

* Says company's cash burn projection remains unchanged for 2016 at between $8 million and $11 million

* No serious adverse events, grade 4 adverse events, or adverse events of special interest related to vaccinations were observed during study period