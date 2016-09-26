Sept 26 Pfizer Inc
* Company to continue to operate as one company with two
distinct and complementary businesses
* Full allocation of indirect expenses for the 2 businesses
will commence with publicly-disclosed quarterly financials for
q1 2017
* Pfizer decides remaining one company best positions
company to maximize future value creation
* Company will provide enhanced financial transparency
beginning with first-quarter 2017
* Will not pursue splitting Pfizer Innovative Health and
Pfizer Essential Health into two, separate publicly traded
companies at this time
* Monday's decision does not impact 2016 financial guidance,
company reaffirmed guidance for 2016, which was issued on August
2, 2016
* Will begin to "more fully allocate" indirect expenses for
each of its 2 businesses by including estimates of dollar value
of such expenses
