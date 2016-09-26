Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 Yueshou Environmental Holdings
* Company, Wing Fai Liquidator, ZWF Liquidator and Benefit entered into first settlement deed
* First settlement deed in respect of full and final settlement of all claims and disputes
* Company and Wai Shun Liquidator entered into second settlement deed in respect of full and final settlement of all claims and disputes
* Pursuant to deeds, there will be mutual release, discharge, waiver from all claims and actions between any of group, fitzroya, benefit, wing fai, and others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)