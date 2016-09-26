Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 Dnb Asa
* Kjerstin Braathen has been appointed new chief financial officer (CFO) in DNB with effect as of 1 March 2017
* Up till now, Braathen has been group executive vice president and head of Corporate Banking Norway
* Current CFO Bjoern Erik Naess will retire on same date. He was entitled to retire when reaching the age of 62 in August 2016, but the agreement was extended to 1 March 2017
* Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer will become new group executive president and head of corporate banking Norway with immediate effect
* Rune Garborg will become new group executive president in charge of Vipps and payments with immediate effect. This is a new position in the group management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)