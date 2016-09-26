Sept 26 Analog Devices Inc :
* New term loan facility consists of a 3-year unsecured term
loan facility in principal amount of $2.5 billion
* Proceeds of loans may be used by co to fund Linear
Technology acquisition and to pay fees and expenses in
connection therewith
* Company's new term loan facility also consists of 5-year
unsecured term loan facility in principal amount of $2.5 billion
- SEC filing
* On september 23, 2016 co entered into a term loan
agreement and an amended and restated revolving credit agreement
- SEC filing
* Entered amendment and restatement agreement dated as of
September 23, 2016 which includes an amended and restated credit
agreement
Source text bit.ly/2cw5ugj
Further company coverage: