Sept 26 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* A major subsidiary of Pinnacle has been mentioned in charging and court appearance of Brigadier-General Leon Eggers of South African defence force

* Eggers is accused of favouring Pinnacle Africa and another supplier in award of business

* Has never requested nor expected nor received, any special treatment or favours from any of its customers

* Pinnacle Africa dealt with Eggers and department over a number of years and in same manner as any other customer