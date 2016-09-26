Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 Sunac China Holdings Ltd
* Sunac-...More (1) Connected Transaction - Proposed Share Issuance Under Specific Mandate (2) Application For Whitewash Waiver And (3) Appointment Of Independent Financial Adviser
* Company and subscriber (being controlling shareholder of company) entered into subscription agreement
* Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, subscription shares at subscription price of HK$6.18 per share
* Gross and net aggregate proceeds after deducting all relevant costs and expenses of subscription is approximately HK$2.80 billion and HK$2.80 billion
* Company intends to apply net proceeds to be raised from subscription for repayment of offshore debts and as general working capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)