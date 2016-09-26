Sept 26 Travelex Financing Plc :

* Has agreed sale of 100 pct of Travelex Insurance Services to Cover-More Group for cash consideration of $105 mln

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of TIS to reduce group's net debt

* Deal is subject to certain closing conditions which we expect to be satisfied before end of 2016