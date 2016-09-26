Sept 26 Yum! Brands Inc :
* Yum! Brands also announced an increase in company's
dividend
* New dividend represents an 11 pct increase from company's
previous quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share
* Board approved distribution of one share of Yum China
common stock for each share of Yum! Brands common stock held at
close of business on Oct. 19
* Yum! Brands intends for distribution of Yum China common
stock to be tax-free for its shareholders
* Since Yum announced intention to separate Yum China,
repurchased about $5.1 billion in shares at an average price of
about $80
* Yum China separation on track to be completed on October
31, 2016
* Yum! Brands board of directors approves separation of Yum
China and announces increased dividend
* Yum! Brands board also declared an increased dividend of
$0.51 per share, payable on November 4
* Yum! Brands expects to repurchase an additional $1.1
billion in shares before end of 2016
