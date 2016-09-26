Sept 26 Green Plains Partners LP
* Co says deal for $90 million
* Partnership used its revolving credit facility, which was
recently expanded, to fund purchase
* Storage and throughput agreement amended to increase
minimum volume commitment to 296.6 million gallons per quarter
* Storage and throughput agreement between Green Plains
Partners And Green Plains Trade was amended as part of
transaction
* Terms of drop down transaction were approved by board of
directors of general partner and board of directors' conflicts
committee
