Sept 26 Toya SA :

* Informs that Maxcom SA withdraws from the term sheet agreement signed with the company on May 20

* Says the withdrawal is due to the lack of acceptance by Toya in regards to MaxCom's proposal to increase the valuation of the investment

* The term sheet concerns the acquisition of 20.1 percent stake in MaxCom SA