MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf moves little, Kuwait rises
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
Sept 26 Hao Tian Development Group Ltd
* Hao Tian Dev-connected Transaction Involving Allotment And Issuance Of New Shares To Director
* Pursuant to services agreement, company has agreed to allot and issued 36.5 million shares
* Fok Chi Tak agrees to accept appointment of, executive director of company for a term of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SYDNEY, Jan 29 Australia's biggest banks announced on Sunday a $1 billion ($754.6 million) investment in a new system to allow real-time transfers and payments as part of reforms aimed at appeasing public dissatisfaction with the financial system.