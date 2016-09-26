Sept 26 Nasdaq Inc:
* In concluding the settlement, Merrill Lynch neither
admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of
exchanges' findings
* Six exchanges collectively fine Merrill Lynch $3 million
for violating SEC's market access rule and exchanges' respective
supervision rules
* Bats BZX Exchange Inc, Bats BYX Exchange, Bats EDGX
Exchange, NYSE LLC, NYSE Arca Inc, Nasdaq Stock Market LLC fined
Merrill Lynch $3 million
* Exchanges found during July 14, 2011 through Oct 20, 2014
Merrill Lynch's controls for preventing entry of erroneous or
unintended orders inadequate
* Exchanges found that, during review period, Merrill Lynch
filed over 200 "clearly erroneous" petitions with exchanges
