UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 26 Nikkei:
* Japan's two leading Coca-Cola bottlers have reached a basic agreement to merge as early as next spring- Nikkei
* Merger of Coca-Cola east Japan, Coca-Cola west will create a holding company for both regional operations - Nikkei
* Cola West president Tamio Yoshimatsu will lead the new company- Nikkei
* Surviving company Coca-Cola west is expected to remain on the Tokyo stock exchange while the eastern unit delists- Nikkei
* Drink sales at Co formed by east-west combination expected to start at 531 million cases,giving 90% share of domestic market for Coca-Cola products-Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources