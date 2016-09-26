Sept 26 Nikkei:

* Japan's two leading Coca-Cola bottlers have reached a basic agreement to merge as early as next spring- Nikkei

* Merger of Coca-Cola east Japan, Coca-Cola west will create a holding company for both regional operations - Nikkei

* Cola West president Tamio Yoshimatsu will lead the new company- Nikkei

* Surviving company Coca-Cola west is expected to remain on the Tokyo stock exchange while the eastern unit delists- Nikkei

* Drink sales at Co formed by east-west combination expected to start at 531 million cases,giving 90% share of domestic market for Coca-Cola products-Nikkei