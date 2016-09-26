Sept 26 Nikkei:

* Otsuka Corp is expected to report group operating profit for the period through Sept. 30 is seen at around 28 billion yen - Nikkei

* Sales for Otsuka are likely to grow 4% to around 470 billion yen for the 9 month period through Sept. 30 - Nikkei

* Otsuka is expected to keep FY earnings guidance unchanged when it reports 9 month results, with operating profit forecast to rise 7% to 40 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cFTLyS)