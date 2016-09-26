Sept 26 Bond International Software Plc :

* Adjournment of general meeting

* Has been insufficient time for bond shareholders to consider revised offer

* Chairman intends to adjourn general meeting on Sept. 28 2016

* Company will notify Bond shareholders in due course as to time and date on which adjourned general meeting will be held