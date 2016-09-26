Sept 26 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp

* Sunoco logistics announces strategic acquisition of Vitol's crude platform in the growing permian basin

* Deal for approximately $760 million

* Acquisition is expected to close in q4 2016

* Deal includes purchase of a 50 percent interest in Sunvit Pipeline Llc

* Reduction in incentive distributions general partner receives from partnership over a two-year period

* Reduction in incentive distributions general partner receives from partnership over a two-year period

* Partnership's general partner to reduce incentive distributions general partner receives from partnership by $60 million